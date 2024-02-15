7,438 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,581. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

