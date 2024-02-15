7,089 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 216.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 133,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $2,987,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.3 %

ENB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 753,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.