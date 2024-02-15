29,000 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 88.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.0% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,767,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 44.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $1,410,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

