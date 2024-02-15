2,459,185 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,459,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,937,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.91% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,341 shares of company stock worth $1,369,910. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 243,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.



