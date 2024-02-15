10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,341 shares of company stock worth $1,508,526. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

