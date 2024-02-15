10,435 Shares in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 11,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.