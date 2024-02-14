Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.740-5.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.74 to $5.84 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,084. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.