Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.74 to $5.84 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Zoetis Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.02.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

