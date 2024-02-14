Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.65. Zai Lab shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 80,837 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Zai Lab Trading Up 9.0 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,850,000 after buying an additional 557,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after buying an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

