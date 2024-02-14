Zacks Research Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.84.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

FANG opened at $165.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.50. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,608,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

