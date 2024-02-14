Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $331,831,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

