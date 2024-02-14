Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 209.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 576,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 279.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of YALA opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.44.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

