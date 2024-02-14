Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.25

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 195309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 75,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 62,516 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $343,212.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,342,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,841,538.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 223,399 shares of company stock worth $1,413,939 and have sold 175,000 shares worth $1,057,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

