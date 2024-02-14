XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.00. XPeng shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,128,354 shares changing hands.
XPeng Stock Up 3.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
