XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.00. XPeng shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 2,128,354 shares changing hands.

XPeng Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

