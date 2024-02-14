WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. WK Kellogg updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 3.1 %

KLG opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

In other news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 5,123.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 518,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $6,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

