Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.36.
WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $270.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day moving average of $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
