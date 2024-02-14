Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.860 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 85.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,303,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

