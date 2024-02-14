William Blair Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.98 on Monday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

