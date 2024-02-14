William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,559,942 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,559,942 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $103,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.