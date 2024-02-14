William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,146,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,341,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.81% of Flywire as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flywire by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Flywire stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares in the company, valued at $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

