William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,111 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $88,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

