William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $108.31 Million Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.49% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $108,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

