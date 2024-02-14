William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,298 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Wolfspeed worth $86,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $83.40.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

