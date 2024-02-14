William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Atkore worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.