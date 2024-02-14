William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,093 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $117,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognex Stock Performance
Cognex stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
