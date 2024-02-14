William Blair Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $714.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $728.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $674.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.