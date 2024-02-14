William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

CSGS stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

