Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.59 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

