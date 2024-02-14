Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

