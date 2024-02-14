Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
