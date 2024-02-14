White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 7,720,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,037. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

