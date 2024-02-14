White Pine Capital LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 372,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of KRMD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 1,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

