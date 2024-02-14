White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Codexis worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 74,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,203. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

