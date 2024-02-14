White Pine Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $276.38. 100,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

