White Pine Capital LLC Has $598,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 785,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $380,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $146.55. 95,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,882. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $161.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

