White Pine Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.87. The company had a trading volume of 154,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.34. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

