Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Short Interest Up 17.2% in January

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyco Group news, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,823.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyco Group news, CFO Judy Anderson sold 1,170 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Damian Walton sold 2,350 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at $214,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $124,058 in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEYS

Weyco Group Price Performance

WEYS opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.86. Weyco Group has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.