Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.2 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

