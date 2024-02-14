Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

See Also

