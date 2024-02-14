WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. WESCO International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WESCO International Trading Down 31.2 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,078,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

