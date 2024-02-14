Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE WELL traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. 1,683,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
