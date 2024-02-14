Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.940-4.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.82. 1,683,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

