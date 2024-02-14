Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 181.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

