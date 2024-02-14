Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $3.94-4.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.940-4.100 EPS.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of WELL opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 181.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Welltower
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
