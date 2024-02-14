Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

