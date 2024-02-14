Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 4.3%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.82. 100,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 401,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

