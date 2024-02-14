WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WaveDancer Price Performance
NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. WaveDancer has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%.
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
