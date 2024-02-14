Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $390.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average of $381.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.61. Watsco has a 1-year low of $271.81 and a 1-year high of $422.25.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

