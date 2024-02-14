Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

Waste Management stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,613. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $199.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

