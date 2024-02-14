Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $196.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.38.

NYSE WM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,680. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $199.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $8,107,504 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

