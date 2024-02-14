Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Update

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $156.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

