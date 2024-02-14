Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Decreased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 2,243,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,643,201. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

