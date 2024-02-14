Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

